Police officer injured after breaking up fight at Manchester, NH high school

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - One police officer suffered a hand injury Wednesday while struggling with a student after breaking up a fight in a high school cafeteria, officials said.

A school resource officer at Memorial High School noticed two students fighting in the lunchroom around 11:45 a.m. and managed to separate them and remove them from the area, according to Manchester police.

But when officers returned to the cafeteria they found a large group of about 30 students who had become “hostile” and that’s when police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly getting aggressive with a female officer.

One officer suffered a hand injury during the incident.

It’s unclear when the student will be arraigned on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)