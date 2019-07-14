Police officer injured after crashing SUV at traffic circle

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Warwick Police say an officer was injured when he crashed his police cruiser at a traffic circle.

Police say the accident happened early Sunday morning.

The officer crashed his police SUV into the stone wall at the center of the traffic circle at Veterans Memorial Drive and Greenwich Avenue.

Police say the initial investigation reveals that the involved officer had his emergency lights on and was responding to an emergent request for backup from another officer attempting to apprehend someone wanted on a warrant.

The officer was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was in stable condition Sunday. Police did not immediately release his name publicly.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The accident is under investigation.

