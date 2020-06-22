CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelsea police officer was injured after a motorist struck his cruiser in Chelsea late Sunday night, authorities said.

The officer was responding to a separate car crash on Willow Street just before 11 p.m. when a 36-year-old Chelsea woman driving a 2016 Mazda failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into his cruiser at the intersection of Central Avenue and Shawmut Street, according to Chelsea police.

The officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver did not require medical attention at the scene, police said.

She was issued a citation for failure to stop at a stop sign.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)