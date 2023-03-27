MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Manchester, NH after an incident that occurred late Sunday night, according to police.

The incident took place around 11:55 p.m. in the area of 261 Maple Street. Police say one man was injured and taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

No officers were injured and there is no threat to the public, police say.

Maple Street will be closed from Valley Street to Auburn Street as the New Hampshire AG’s Office and state police investigate.

No additional information has been released.

