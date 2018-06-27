Police officer lip syncs Bell Biv DeVoe while K9 partner looks on

(WHDH) — A San Antonio Airport police officer is hoping to start a lip sync battle trend among K9 teams after he shared a video of himself and his pooch partner miming along to Poison by Bell Biv DeVoe.

The video shared Tuesday by the department shows Sergeant Lopez lip-syncing to the 1990 rhythm and blues anthem while police dog Cora looks on.

The lip sync ‘battle’ appears to have been more of a solo effort, as Cora remains tight-lipped throughout Lopez’s rendition of the tune.

The adorable video has been shared almost 3,000 times.

