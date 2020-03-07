Police: Officer pepper sprays machete-wielding man in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A Worthington man is facing assault charges after threatening an officer with a machete in Gloucester Thursday, police said.

Officers patrolling the Lanes Cove area at 9:50 p.m. saw two cars illegally parked and facing the water, police said. When an officer asked the drivers for their registration, a man holding a machete got out of the car and began verbally threatening the officer, according to police.

The officer allegedly told the man to drop the machete and not come any closer but the man continued to approach and make threats, and the officer sprayed him with pepper spray, police said.

Troy Hackney, 40, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, threatening to commit a crime, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was arraigned in Gloucester District Court and held on $2,000 bail, and was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

