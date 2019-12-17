Police officer rescues dog that fell through frozen lake in Littleton

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer is getting praise for quickly jumping into action to save a dog that fell through a frozen lake in Littleton on Tuesday morning.

Emergency officials responding to a report of a dog that had fallen through the ice at Long Lake Beach learned a dog named Tuukka had plunged into the frigid water, according to the Littleton Police Department.

Officer Brian Casey arrived at the scene within minutes, fashioned a lasso, and was able to safely retrieve Tuukka from the water, police said.

“It was extremely fortunate that Officer Casey was able to get to the scene as quickly as he did and help get Tuukka to safety,” Police Chief Matthew Pinard said. “This is a good chance to remind everyone, whether they have two legs or four, that it’s still too early in the season to be going out on the ice.”

Tuukka posed for a photo with Casey after the rescue and appeared to be very happy.

Littleton Police Officer Rescues Dog From Frozen Lake https://t.co/NlGiZqnmxM pic.twitter.com/NVOmoMEDxZ — Littleton Police (@LittletonMAPD) December 17, 2019

