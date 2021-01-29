Police officer rescues family from house fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer is being credited with rescuing a family as flames tore through their home in Lexington early Friday morning.

The police officer was patrolling the area of Maple Street around 4 a.m. when they noticed a house on fire, according to Lexington Fire Chief Derek Sencabaugh.

The officer ran into the home and helped the family get out safely.

Firefighters responding to the scene battled frigid conditions while fighting the blaze.

About six firefighters suffered minor injuries, including some who slipped on ice and others struck by falling debris, Sencabaugh said.

Icicles formed on the fire department’s ladder and equipment, and crews had to deal with water lines and hydrants freezing up.

“Obviously the weather played a severe factor with this,” Sencabaugh said. “We had numerous fire hydrants that were frozen. We’ve had a lot of lines that were frozen.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

