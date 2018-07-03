Police officer rescues toddlers from hot car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer in Springfield rescued two young children who had accidentally been locked in a car in Springfield.

Officials say they received a call that the children were locked in a car at the Forest Park Zoo at around 11 a.m.

The mother called police after realizing the doors were locked inside the vehicle and told officers she was not able to break the window.

A responding officer broke the front passenger window and unlocked the vehicle. The children were unharmed during the incident.

