Police officer seriously hurt, 3 others injured in head-on crash in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious head-oncrash in Framingham that sent several people to the hospital.

Officials said that a Framingham police officer was responding as back-up to an out-of-control party when a sedan, occupied by three people, collided with his pick-up truck.

Officials extricated the officer out of the pick-up truck and flew him to a hospital by medical helicopter.

#BREAKING – 1 officer seriously hurt in overnight head-on collision in #Framingham. He was responding as back-up to an out of control party when a car collided with his truck. Officer and other driver taken to hospital by helicopter. #7News pic.twitter.com/P5JFqY8kwp — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) February 9, 2018

The driver of the sedan was also transported via medical helicopter to the hospital.

The two passengers in the sedan also faced less serious injuries, officials said.

The Framingham police chief said the officer involved is in stable condition.

Just got an update from #Framingham police chief. Visited injured officer in the hospital whose stable and awake and talking. He was hurt in a head on collision, responding to an out of control party. Chief says driver of other car may have been coming from that party. #7News pic.twitter.com/OgzRvtI4ui — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) February 9, 2018

There is no word on the condition of the three that were in the sedan.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation; however, the police chief believes that the sedan involved in the crash may have been coming from that out-of-control party of several hundred people.

#Framingham officer hurt in crash, responding as back-up to out of control party. Just spoke to man who says it was his 21st birthday party. He says hundreds of people showed up at home he rented for the night. He doesn't know who was driving car that hit officer. #7News — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) February 9, 2018

No arrests have been made in regards to the crash.

Police did arrest two people from the party who are scheduled to appear in court Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)