BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Billerica police officer was seriously injured in a crash in Billerica Friday, officials said.

The crash happened on Route 3A near the roadway’s intersection with Angie Road. Route 3A was closed in both directions as of around 3 p.m., according to MassDOT.

“Seek alternate route and expect delays,” MassDOT said in a post on X.

The injured officer was working a roadside detail at the time of the crash. The officer’s injuries were considered life-threatening, according to Billerica police, and they were taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington.

SKY7-HD flying over the scene near 3:15 p.m. spotted a tractor trailer surrounded by caution tape. Debris was also visible in the road.

Billerica police were on scene alongside Massachusetts State Police and other emergency personnel. Still more emergency crews were en route to the area.

Billerica’s police chief was at Lahey Hospital as of around 4 p.m. A large police presence was also visible outside the hospital.

Route 3A was still sealed off in Billerica, with caution tape in place near 4:30 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

