Police officer shoots, injures man during confrontation

OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say a police officer shot and injured a man during a confrontation.

Police said they arrived Thursday afternoon at the home of 53-year-old John Swanson, of Ossipee, to arrest him, but said he refused to come out. Additional police officers were called in.

The attorney general’s office said Swanson was shot during a confrontation with police shortly before 8 p.m. He was receiving treatment for his injuries, which were unspecified. It wasn’t immediately known what charge Swanson faced, or if he had a lawyer.

No one else was hurt.

The officer’s name hasn’t been released yet.

 

