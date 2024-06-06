SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Springfield Police arrested 7 individuals after a series of incidents involving gunfire Wednesday night.

According to Springfield Police, detectives were shot at on College Street by individuals in a Honda Civic just after 10:30 p.m. Shortly later, individuals in a Jeep Cherokee shot at an unmarked cruiser on State Street.

A Springfield police officer driving to work was hit; he was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries that are “believed to be non-life-threatening”.

Seven illegal firearms were recovered, police said, including an AR-15 style rifle.

Authorities said the AR-15 style rifle was used by 18-year-old Isak Font used to shoot the officer and cruiser.

This incident remains under investigation. Further details are expected to be released Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)