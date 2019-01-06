Police officer shot and killed in Utah has ties to Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police officer who was shot and killed in Utah on Saturday night has Bay State roots.

Provo Police Officer Joseph Shinners, 29, who was shot and killed while attempting to arrest a dangerous fugitive, is from the Boston area, police said.

He leaves behind a wife and young son.

Shinners’ father is a retired firefighter and his brother is currently working as a police officer in Massachusetts.

The man accused of shooting and killing Shinners has been arrested and is in police custody.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Boston Police Department wrote, “The men and women of the #BPD extend heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of @ProvoPolice Officer Joe Shinners, 29, who was shot and killed in the line of duty while attempting to arrest an armed fugitive. Shinners, a Mass native, leaves behind his wife and young son.”

