Police officer shot and killed in Utah is from Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police officer who was shot and killed in Utah on Saturday night has Bay State roots.

Provo Police Officer Joseph Shinners, 29, who was shot and killed while attempting to arrest a dangerous fugitive, is from the Boston area, police said.

Shinners’ father is a retired firefighter and his brother is currently working as a police officer in Massachusetts.

The man accused of shooting and killing Shinners has been arrested and is in police custody.

