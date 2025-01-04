BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Bedford, New Hampshire police officer was rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after suffering a gunshot wound during a struggle with a suspect who was attempting to remove their firearm from their holster, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious person at the Country Inn & Suites on South River Road around 1 a.m. spotted the suspect take off on foot, according to a department spokesperson.

During a struggle with one of the officers, a gun was discharged when the suspect tried to take it out of the officer’s holster.

The injured officer was taken to a Manchester hospital with what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is in custody and is expected to be arraigned on criminal charges.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox