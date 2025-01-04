BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Bedford, New Hampshire police officer was rushed to the hospital early Saturday morning after suffering a gunshot wound during a struggle with a suspect who was attempting to remove their firearm from their holster, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious person at the Country Inn & Suites on South River Road around 1 a.m. spotted the suspect take off on foot, according to a department spokesperson.

During a struggle with one of the officers, a gun was discharged when the suspect tried to take it out of the officer’s holster.

The injured officer was taken to a Manchester hospital with what was believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, is in custody and is expected to be arraigned on criminal charges.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

