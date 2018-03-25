Police: Officer shot knife-wielding man in NYC Whole Foods

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say an officer shot and wounded a knife-wielding man inside a New York City Whole Foods store.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a Whole Foods in Harlem.

Police say a 28-year-old man brandished a knife and advanced toward officers who were responding to a 911 call.

An officer shot the man at least once in the torso.

The man was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition. His name was not immediately released.

The officer was treated for tinnitus.

Police say no one else was injured in the shooting. They say the knife was recovered.

