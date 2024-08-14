MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Middleboro police officer was stabbed while responding to a call early Wednesday morning, officials said.

At 4:01 a.m., officers received a call from a woman who said that her 42-year-old son, Kevin MacDonald, was acting erratically at their home at 284 Cherry St., according to the Middleboro Police Department.

When police arrived on scene, MacDonald was barricaded in his room with a mattress and threatening to hurt the officers, the department said.

After trying to negotiate with him from outside the door, the officers pushed their way into the room, police said. MacDonald then stabbed an officer twice in the forearm with a knife, according to police.

He tried to leave the room, but officers tasered him before he could escape, police said. He dropped to the floor and was arrested by police.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital and has since been released, police said.

MacDonald is expected to be arraigned at Wareham District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)