BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer was struck by a car while working a detail in Burlington Wednesday afternoon, police said.

At 11:45 a.m., two officers were working at detail for Eversource at 34 Cambridge St. near CVS Pharmacy when the crash took place, according to the Burlington Police Department.

A 2016 Chevrolet Equinox jumped a curb and struck Officer Timothy Kirchner, causing him to become airborne and land on top of the car, police said.

The other officer on scene helped the driver, a 75-year-old Reading man, stop the car and then he began to help Kirchner, according to police.

Kirchner suffered serious injuries, including on his arms, elbows, and legs, and was taken by ambulance to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center. The second officer had cuts and scrapes, but was not seriously injured, police said.

Flying above the scene, SKY7-HD spotted Burlington police sealing off the parking lot where the crash took place. Two Eversource trucks were parked at the scene.

Massachusetts State Police were also on scene Wednesday.

Investigators determined the driver was trying to park when he hit the gas pedal, police said. He remained on scene and cooperated with officers.

Kirchner retired in June as a sergeant after 32 years at the police department, but still serves as a reserve officer.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

