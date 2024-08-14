BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer was struck by a car while working a detail in Burlington Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The officer was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center with injuries that appear to be non-life threatening, sources said.

Flying above the scene, SKY7-HD spotted Burlington police sealing off the parking lot where the crash took place. Two Eversource trucks were parked at the scene.

Massachusetts State Police were also on scene Wednesday.

No additional information was immediately available.

