DERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - A police officer was hit by a car that slid on a snow-covered road in Derry, New Hampshire Friday morning, authorities said.

Officer Kevin Davies was outside of his patrol car after responding to a single-vehicle crash on Drew Road around 7:45 a.m. when he was struck by a car approaching the crash scene, according to Derry police.

Davies was able to radio for assistance before being taken to Parkland Medical Center with a non-life-threatening leg injury and other possible injuries, police said.

He is expected to be OK.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the car that hit Davies had lost control on the snow-covered road and slid into him, pushing him into the rear of his patrol car, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and was said to be cooperative with the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing.

