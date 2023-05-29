NORTHWOOD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Northwood, New Hampshire police officer was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a 21-year-old motorcyclist who led troopers and officers on a chase through several communities on Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers who were trying to stop a 2003 Honda motorcycle that had been seen driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed called off the pursuit when he entered into Northwood, where a Memorial Day parade was concluding according to police.

That’s when an officer, who was in position for parade safety, stepped into the westbound travel land in an effort to signal for the operator to stop when he was struck.

The motorcycle rider, later identified as Logan Goodwin, of Rochester, New Hampshire, was arrested on charges of reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, and operating a motorcycle without a license. He is slated to be arraigned on Tuesday.

The officer was taken to Concord Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have information about the case is asked to contact Sgt. Brian Ross at Brian.J.Ross@dos.nh.gov or 603-931-2738.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)