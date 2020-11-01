Police: Officer subdues knife-wielding man with beanbag shotgun in downtown Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer used a bean bag shotgun to disarm a man who was wielding a knife in downtown Boston on Sunday, officials said.

Officers patrolling Downtown Crossing just after 1:30 a.m. responded to a group of people who said a man with a knife was running down Winter Street towards Washington Street, according to police.

One witness said the man approached the group and began swinging the knife erratically in their direction, police said. Officers later located a suspect matching the description given to them. As officers approached the man police say they ordered him to drop the knife and get down on the ground.

The suspect, identified as Kenneth Kelley, 42, of Londonderry, New Hampshire, then fled up Washington Street and headed towards Franklin Street, police said. A foot chase ensued and officers deployed a department-issued pepper spray towards him with minimal effect, according to police.

Kelley continued to ignore multiple commands to drop the knife, according to police. A sergeant at the scene then fired multiple shots from a bean bag shotgun, causing him to drop the knife and fall to the ground.

Kelley was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment and was arrested upon release on four counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest.

