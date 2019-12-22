Police officer, suspect shot after high-speed chase in Maine

CANAAN, Maine (AP) — A high-speed pursuit that involved an armed confrontation Sunday injured a police officer and a motorist, officials said.

The chase started in Waterville and ended in Canaan, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

McCausland said gunfire erupted in a confrontation Sunday afternoon in Waterville in which the police officer, Timothy Hinton, was shot.

Police officers then continued their pursuit as the suspect, Richard Murray-Burns, fled and fired at pursuing cruisers. Officials said Murray-Burns was armed with an assault-style rifle.

Hinton, who was hit in both arms, was treated and released from a local hospital.

Murray-Burns, a 29-year-old Harmony resident, was wounded in the shooting and remains hospitalized. The extent of his injuries are unclear.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting. Eight officers who shot at the suspect during the high-speed pursuit were placed on paid administrative leave, which McCausland said is standard protocol.

