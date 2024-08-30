CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer was hospitalized after being attacked in Chelsea Friday afternoon, officials said.

The officer was responding to a domestic violence call at the Chelsea Commons building at the corner of Grove and Shurtleff streets when a suspect began violently attacking him, Chelsea police said.

The police officer was taken to the hospital after part of his ear was bitten off, police said.

Other officers used tasers to take the suspect into police custody, authorities confirmed. The suspect was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, including assault and battery on a police officer.

The Chelsea Fire Department posted on X Friday afternoon to wish the officer a speedy recovery.

Our thoughts are with the @CityofChelseaPD Officer who was seriously injured on duty today. Wishing a speedy and full recovery. #BackTheBlue — City of Chelsea Fire Department (@ChelseaFire_MA) August 30, 2024

The investigation is ongoing. No addition information was immediately available.

