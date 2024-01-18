ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer and two other people were taken to the hospital after a fire in Rockport Wednesday, officials said.

The fire broke out in a home off Phillips Avenue and caused heavy damage to the second floor of the building.

Though crews had knocked down the flames as of around 9 p.m., a heavy emergency presence remained in the area.

Officials said the two other people who were taken to the hospital, in addition to the police officer, were residents of the home that burned. Officials did not share any additional information about the injuries in this incident but said each person was hospitalized as a precaution.

Crews spent roughly one hour working to get this fire under control, battling cold temperatures, coastal wind and ice on the ground as they did so.

Local DPW crews were soon among those responding at the scene, laying down salt and sand to help prevent additional ice buildup.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Wednesday night.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

