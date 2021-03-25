WAUSAU, Wis. (WHDH) — A police officer broke out his football skills to tackle a deer that crashed through a window at a nursing home in Wausau, Wisconsin early Sunday morning.

Bodycam video showed three officers wrangling the wild animal, including one officer who used to be an elite football athlete.

“Seeing as how Officer Karlen led a previous life as an elite football athlete, we’ll give the nod to UW-Stevens Point Football and the Alouettes de Montréal for helping him be ready to ‘tackle’ this call,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

The deer, which was released back into the wild, appeared to have sustained a couple of small cuts from the glass of the window.

