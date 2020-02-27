PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WHDH) — A police officer in Prince George’s County, Maryland is being praised for using music to help calm down a 23-year-old man with autism.

A mother called the police department for assistance with her son, Kameron, who was having a difficult morning on Sunday.

Cpl. Christian Payamps responded to the home and learned that Kameron is a gifted musician with seven instruments.

The two began talking about their mutual love of music and Kameron asked Payamps if he would jam out with him.

Payamps grabbed a bass and Kameron grabbed his acoustic guitar and together they performed.

Kameron’s mother recorded the touching moment and told police that Payamps’ kind act helped calm her son until additional assistance arrived.

