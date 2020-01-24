Police: Officer who died after being dragged by vehicle in Virginia was NH native

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WHDH) — A police officer from New Hampshire, who was also the mother of a 2-year-old daughter, died Thursday after being dragged by a vehicle trying to escape a traffic stop in Newport News, Virginia, officials said.

Officer Katie Thyne had stopped a vehicle in the 1400 block of 16th Street around 6:50 p.m. before getting out of her cruiser to speak with the driver, according to Newport News Police Chief Steve R. Drew.

The motorist accelerated “at some point during the encounter,” dragging Thyne before crashing near Walnut Avenue, Drew said.

The driver, identified by police as Vernon Green II, was arrested and charged with felony homicide, evading and eluding, and possession of narcotics.

Thyne, who suffered multiple injuries, later died at a Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

“They did everything they possibly could,” Drew said of staffers and surgeons at the hospital.

An emotional Drew held a press conference Friday to speak about the tragedy and called Thyne “a true hero.”

“She is and will always be a valued member of the department,” Drew said as he fought back tears. “Katie was a true hero.”

Drew said Thyne was a Navy veteran who had only been with the department since 2018, but she always wanted to work in law enforcement. She also worked as an assistant youth basketball coach in her free time.

“She wanted to be in law enforcement and she wanted to do it in this city,” Drew said. “She was very active in the community.”

Thyne was a shining light to all who knew her, according to Drew. She leaves behind a mother, brother, stepfather, 2-year-old daughter, and a loving partner.

“If you ever saw her, all she did was smile. You would almost start to laugh at her,” Drew said of Thyne. “I don’t know about what but she was always smiling.”

Drew also encouraged his department members to lean on each other as they cope with the devastating loss.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates.

