BOSTON (WHDH) - A Springfield police officer who was injured in a shooting last week was released from Massachusetts General Hospital Thursday morning.

Nestor Santos, 44, was greeted by supporters outside the hospital and received a police escort to a family member’s home in central Massachusetts.

Police first jumped into action near 10:40 p.m. on June 5 in the area of College Street when individuals in a car opened fire on a group of officers conducting an unrelated investigation, according to the Springfield Police Department. Moments later, shots rang out at a nearby interaction, striking an unmarked police cruiser.

Police said Santos came across the shooting while he was on his way into work. He was hit in the face and the leg and rushed to a local hospital.

Springfield police said officers arrested seven people and recovered seven guns in connection with the June 5 shootings.

Initially brought to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Santos had been moved to a Boston area hospital by Friday of last week, according to a statement from the Springfield police.

Santos had a bullet fragment lodged in his head. He had already undergone one surgery and would likely lose vision in one eye, police said.

Police on Thursday said doctors were able to save Santos’ left eye but confirmed he was left blind in that eye.

As he continues to recover from the gunshot wound to his leg, police said, Santos began walking without a cane on Monday.

Santos is a seven-year veteran of the force and served in central Massachusetts before coming to Springfield. Once in Springfield, he won a Medal of Valor in 2023.

Springfield police on Monday thanked the Massachusetts State Police and local police departments in Brookline, Braintree, Boston and Quincy for their efforts to support Santos.

Police additionally thanked doctors, nurses and organizations including the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, the Boston Police Detectives Union and the Massachusetts Police Association.

Springfield’s police union has set up an account where individuals can donate to support Santos.

Individuals can also donate to the Greg Hill Foundation or Venmo the Springfield Police Patrolman’s Union charitable arm @IBPO364Gives.

Springfield police said all donations will go directly to Santos and his family.

