Police officer, wife facing charges after allegedly having sexual relationship with teenage girl

(WHDH) — A police officer and his wife are reportedly facing criminal charges after they allegedly filmed themselves having sex with a 17-year-old girl.

Samuel Tejada, a police officer in Georgetown, Texas, and his wife, Ashley Tejeda, surrendered to authorities earlier this week on charges including two counts of sexual performance by a child, KXAN-TV reported.

The Tejedas had been having a sexual relationship with the girl, who was related to one of Samuel’s coworkers, an affidavit obtained by the news outlet indicated.

While speaking with investigators, Ashley reportedly admitted to having a relationship with the girl and her husband. She also revealed that she recorded one of their encounters on her phone but that she deleted the video upon learning of the police investigation, the affidavit stated.

A search of the couple’s home is said to have yielded “several electronic devices” and an “intentionally damaged hard drive.”

Georgetown police say Samuel was placed on leave in late January and arrest warrants were issued for the couple on Feb. 2.

An investigation remains ongoing.

