FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fairhaven on Friday night that left an officer injured and a former New Bedford Deputy Fire Chief dead, officials announced.

Officers responding to a report of an intoxicated male at 125 Sconticut Neck Road around 5 p.m. when shots were exchanged between Paul Coderre and officers, according to the Fairhaven Police Department.

Coderre was killed.

A responding officer was wounded in the leg and taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.

In a statement, New Bedford Mayor Job Mitchell said, “This evening’s fatal shooting in Fairhaven was tragic in every sense. I am relieved that the officer who was injured will make a full recovery, and that no one else was seriously hurt.”

The Bristol District Attorney’s Office investigating the incident.

No additional information was immediately available.

