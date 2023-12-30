FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fairhaven on Friday night that left an officer injured and a former New Bedford Deputy Fire Chief dead, officials announced.

Officers responding to a report of an intoxicated male at 125 Sconticut Neck Road around 5 p.m. when shots were exchanged between Paul Coderre and officers, according to the Fairhaven Police Department.

Coderre was killed.

A responding officer was wounded in the leg and taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.

In a statement, New Bedford Mayor Job Mitchell said, “This evening’s fatal shooting in Fairhaven was tragic in every sense. I am relieved that the officer who was injured will make a full recovery, and that no one else was seriously hurt.”

The Bristol District Attorney’s Office investigating the incident.

This evening’s fatal shooting in Fairhaven was tragic in every sense. I am relieved that the officer who was injured will make a full recovery, and that no one else was seriously hurt. — Jon Mitchell (@JonMitchellNB) December 30, 2023

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)