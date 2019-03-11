Police officer wrangles runaway pig using leftover pizza as ‘swine lure’

A runaway pig was wrangled Sunday by a quick-thinking police officer in Ohio who used a piece of leftover pizza as a “swine lure.”

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police said, “It’s been a couple of years since we had to deal with runaway swine but that’s what Ofc. Dan Smith got to go deal with up on E. Church St. Turns out that leftover pizza makes a good swine lure to get said runaway swine to come to the back of the police car. But it took a little muscle to get the runaway into the back of the car.”

Police also thanked the nearby resident who donated the “swine lure” and predicted the recording of the run-in, which they called “pure gold” will “more than likely show up years from now at Ofc. Smith’s retirement party.”

