NEW YORK (WHDH) - Two police officers are being credited with rescuing a man who fell on the tracks as an oncoming train approached in New York on Sunday afternoon.

The officers saw the man fall onto the tracks amid a medical episode.

One of the officers was able to get a train that was approaching the station to stop, while the other officer jumped onto the tracks to tend to the man who fell.

The officer was able to lift the man onto the platform, render aid and radio for help, police said.

“Their presence and quick action helped save this man’s life,” the New York Police Department wrote on Twitter.

Watch as Officers Cerny and Lamour signal to an oncoming train to stop after a man fell onto the tracks. Their presence and quick action helped save this man's life. pic.twitter.com/Z394Zc8Ve3 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 17, 2021

