Police officers crowd State House to support bill that would give EMS permission to treat injured K9s

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police officers from across the Bay State crowded into the Massachusetts State House on Thursday to support a bill that would give emergency responders permission to render medical aid to K9s injured in the line of duty.

If passed, the legislation would bring about a major change, honoring Yarmouth Police Department Sgt. Sean Gannon and Nero, his K9 partner.

Gannon was fatally shot and Nero was wounded last April while serving a warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane in Barnstable.

Gannon’s family, uniformed officers, and many K9s packed a hearing room on Beacon Hill to back “Nero’s Bill.”

“We’re here today to also be Sean’s voice for his beloved K9 who really needed timely care but wasn’t able to get it,” said Patrick Gannon, Sean’s father.

After the shooting, officers were able to get Nero away from the gunman, but a 7NEWS investigation revealed state law prevented them from using an ambulance at the scene to get him emergency treatment.

Nero was instead rushed to an animal hospital in the back of a police cruiser. Fortunately, the K9 officer survived. He has since recovered.

Gannon’s mother, Denise, presented images of an injured and healthy Nero as she testified on behalf of the bill.

“If Sean would have seen that, as any K9 officer would, he would have been devastated,” she said. “They live not only as working partners but as family members.”

EMS workers would be required to complete training in treating and transporting injured K9 officers.

The bill is currently in committee. Some lawmakers are optimistic it could soon go before House and Senate members.

Nero is now living with Gannon’s wife.

