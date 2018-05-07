BOYNTON BEACH, FL (WHDH) — Police officers in Florida exchanged their badges for corsages and boutonnieres as they accompanied special needs students to their high school prom.

Several of the officers met the John I. Leonard students Saturday afternoon to snap pictures and introduce themselves with their prom dates.

ESE teacher Sandi Harris was excited to see her students having a fun time in an environment that is unusual for them.

“They are having a ball, they are laughing, they’re dancing,” she said. “They are totally out of their environment and they’re having a great time.”

