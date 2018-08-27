Attleboro officers uninjured after exchanging gunfire with armed suspect

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Attleboro police officers escaped injury Monday morning while exchanging gunfire with an armed suspect, police said.

The officers were responding to a 6:45 a.m. report of a man with a gun on Newport Avenue when the suspect started shooting at them, prompting them to return fire, according to police.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody and transported to Rhode Island Hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The two officers were uninjured.

The incident took place near a mini golf course and a McDonald’s.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Attleboro officers dodging bullets during exchange of gunfire with armed suspect #7News pic.twitter.com/nIS9ArnAGc — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 27, 2018

