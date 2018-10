BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man is facing drug charges after police say they found 400 grams of fentanyl and $4,175 in cash while executing a search warrant Monday.

The execution of the warrant resulted in the arrest of Rosanio Morton.

