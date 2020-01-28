Police: Officers fired bean bag to subdue knife-wielding man in Saugus

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police officers fired a bean bag to subdue a knife-wielding man in Saugus on Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance on Woodbury Avenue around 9:15 p.m. found a man armed with a knife had exited a building, according to Saugus police.

The officers ordered the man to drop the knife before deploying a non-lethal bean-bag projectile, allowing them to take the suspect into custody, police added.

The man, whose name has not been released, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

No additional information has been made available.

