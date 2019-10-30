Police: Officers fired guns at suspect who tried to run them over with car in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two police officers and a suspect were hospitalized after the suspect attempted to run the officers over with their car, prompting the officers to fire their guns in Salem early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call for suspicious activity inside the Shetland Properties off of Congress Street around 1 a.m. approached a vehicle as the driver attempted to run them over, according to Salem police.

Officers fired their guns at the vehicle, which reportedly drove away before crashing on Peabody Street.

The suspect fled on foot before jumping in the ocean at the Salem Harbor Walk, police said.

They were eventually taken into custody.

The suspect was transported to the hospital but police say it is unknown at this time if the suspect was struck by gunfire.

Two officers were also taken to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

