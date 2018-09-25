Police: Officers forced to use Taser to subdue 7-foot-tall serial library trespasser

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire were forced to use a Taser to subdue a 7-foot, 2-inch man who they say became aggressive when officers asked him to leave a library in Manchester where he had trespassed a week prior, officials said.

Multiple officers responding to the City Library to remove an unwanted subject from the building about 4:30 p.m. spoke with staff who claimed the man in question had been trespassing on the property just days before and told to leave by security staff, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The man, identified as 21-year-old Clifford Etadafimue, allegedly ignored an officer’s commands and engaged in a brief struggle as they attempted to place him into custody for criminal trespassing.

One officer deployed a Taser to subdue Etadafimue after officials say he repeatedly kicked a female officer in the knee while continuously flailing his arms and legs.

Etadafimue ultimately surrendered and was placed in handcuffs. He was booked on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, and resisting arrest.

He is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Manchester Circuit Court.

