FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Local police officers gathered at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday to collect coats for veterans in need.

The Kraft family, New England Patriots, and New England Revolution teamed up with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation to support their Coats4Vets initiative, which helps provide a warm coat and other essential items to veterans and those living on the streets during the winter months.

Officers from the 351 cities and towns across Mass., as well as officers from 39 cities and towns in Rhode Island, picked up coats, hand sanitizer, and snacks to give out to those in need in their communities.

“We’re trying to help the people who really need the help now,” Robert Kraft said. “I don’t think veterans actually get proper recognition and support for what they do for our country and it’s what separates us from every other country in the world.”

The Kraft family also provided beverages and snack boxes to the officers who went to the stadium to pick up the supplies.

