DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities said an officer’s firearm accidentally went off while police were responding to what turned out to be a “swatting” hoax call at St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers on Monday.

Massachusetts State Police said no threats were found after state and local police were called to the Catholic, all-boys school for what was initially a report of an active shooter.

Authorities said the sound of the gunshot during the response prompted even more panic, though.

Police said they first responded to the school around 2 p.m. after receiving a call reporting a man with a gun in the school. The St. John’s campus went into lockdown as police arrived.

Officers, police said, made quick entry during their response and were able to determine that there didn’t appear to be injuries or an active shooter threat.

Then, though, the accidental gun discharge happened, contributing to a situation where Danvers Police Chief James Lovell said communication was difficult.

“It was a very fluid situation,” Lovell said during a press conference later Monday afternoon. “We were in the building. The fire alarm was going off. It was very difficult to hear. We were clearing classrooms one by one, so it was difficult to actually transfer the information to the officers.”

Head of School Edward Hardiman said several people inside Brother Benjamin Hall also called 911 after they heard the shot.

Some students fled campus during the emergency response Monday, with some ending up in a nearby wooded area before being reunited with families at an area Stop & Shop location.

“It was terrifying,” one student told 7NEWS. “We just looked out the window and saw everyone running out the building.”

Some law enforcement personnel remained on scene as of around 5 p.m. Monday as an investigation into this incident continued.

It was not immediately clear whether St. John’s Prep. will have classes on Tuesday.

