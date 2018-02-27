REHOBOTH, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers crashed into a suspected bank robber’s vehicle in Massachusetts, leading all three to be hospitalized.

Police received a call from a Swansea bank reporting the robbery around 4:56 p.m. Monday. The 36-year-old suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, and police officers spotted a vehicle matching the one the suspect fled in a short time later in Rehoboth.

Police say the suspect refused to stop and drove over a lawn before his vehicle collided with two police cruisers.

The Rehoboth police chief says the two pursing officers were hospitalized as a precaution. The robbery suspect was also hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is facing charges that include armed robbery while masked and assault with a dangerous weapon.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)