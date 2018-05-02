Randolph police arrested a man Tuesday who allegedly tried to take money out of his grandmother’s bank account before leading officers on a chase with her in the car.

Police received a call from an employee at Envision Bank at around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, reporting that a man at the drive-thru was trying to take money out of an account that was not his. The bank did not give him the money, according to police, and when authorities arrived at the bank, the man fled.

When officers tried to pull the man over, police said he refused to stop and he led them on a chase through Randolph and eventually onto Route 24 and then the northbound side of I-93.

Police learned during the chase that the suspect had allegedly attempted to take money out of his grandmother’s account earlier in the day after picking her up from a Milford nursing home. The chase ended when officers learned the 81-year-old woman was in the car, according to a release from police.

Authorities later discovered the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Patrick Laubenstein of Randolph, at a house on Hilltop Road in Milton. He was taken into custody and faces multiple charges. Laubenstein’s grandmother was found safely outside the Milton home.

Laubenstein faces several charges, including abuse of an elderly person. Officials also learned that he had several outstanding warrants for his arrest, officials said.

Laubenstein is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Quincy District Court.

