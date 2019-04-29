HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police officers rescued a resident trapped inside a burning apartment in Hudson, New Hampshire early Monday morning.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire in the area of Central Street and Belknap Road around 2 a.m. found flames contained to a second-story apartment.

Police officers forced entry into the apartment, where they rescued the trapped man and carried him down the stairs, Hudson, N.H. Fire Captain Steve Gannon said.

He was taken to a Nashua, N.H. hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Firefighters searched the remainder of the building and did not find any other occupants inside.

Three adjacent apartments sustained smoke and water damage, displacing about eight residents.

The cause remains under investigation.

