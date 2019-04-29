HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police officers risked their lives to rescue a resident trapped inside a burning apartment in Hudson, New Hampshire early Monday morning.

Off-duty officer Colby Morton spotted a glow coming from the second-floor window of an apartment complex on Central Street just after 2 a.m., according to Hudson police Chief William Avery.

“(She) thought to herself that wow, this man is up late at night,” he explained. “As she got closer to the building, she saw flames and pulled over and called the fire department and police department.”

Officers Robert McNally, Alec Golner and Daniel Donahue were first to respond to the scene and forced entry into the second-story apartment by breaking the window.

McNally was able to get inside and began searching for the resident.

“He could not see at all unless he was down on his stomach because of the amount of smoke inside the building,” Avery said.

McNally was able to find the man and together, the officers were able to get him out of the apartment complex.

“They didn’t think twice about their own safety to make entry,” Avery added.

Firefighters arrived to the scene as soon as the officers emerged out of the building with the resident, who was taken to a Nashua, N.H. hospital before being transported to a hospital in Boston with undisclosed injuries.

One of the officers was checked out at the scene but no other injuries were reported.

Three adjacent apartments sustained smoke and water damage, displacing about eight residents.

The cause remains under investigation.

