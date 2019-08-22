Police officers shoot man armed with hatchet in downtown Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after two police officers shot a man wielding a hatchet in downtown Brockton on Wednesday, the mayor said.

Brockton Mayor Moises M. Rodrigues confirmed that two officers who were escorting a funeral procession shot a man who was threatening residents and police officers with a hatchet in the area of 1 Main St. about 12:30 p.m.

The man, whose name has not been released, is alive and being treated for gunshot wounds. Despite being shot twice, he is expected to be OK.

“Police officers ordered the gentleman to drop the hatchet. He refused to do that and came at the officers,” Rodrigues said. “He kept on coming and a third officer shot him.”

The man caused a disturbance at a nearby cellphone store prior to the shooting, according to Rodrigues.

The suspect was allegedly upset that he could not get a refund.

Antonio Henriquez was face to face with the man who smashed a credit card machine and display cases with the hatchet.

“He actually went back a little bit and then went towards me with the hatchet and I actually got the panic button,” Henriquez said. “When he saw the police, he got angry and he turned his anger, not towards me but, to the police.”

The intersection was blocked off with crime scene tape and officers could be seen scouring the area.

The investigation is being led by state troopers assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

