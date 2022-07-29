A chorus of “Happy Birthday” was accompanied by the sounds of police sirens for the birthday of 30-year-old Nick Reina.

Reina, a Salem, New Hampshire resident living with Autism, is a massive fan of law enforcement and police cruisers. To celebrate his third decade on earth, officers and police cruisers from several nearby departments gathered to assemble a convoy for Reina.

“It’s awesome,” said Reina. “I want to thank my mom for this.”

“It means the world to me to see all these officers come out for Nick,” his mother told 7NEWS. “It really touches the heart.”

Reina was gifted an honorary sheriff deputy hat to go with the festivities.