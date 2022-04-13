STONINGTON, CT. (WHDH) Law enforcement officials surrounded a pickup truck on a highway in Connecticut on Wednesday afternoon following a pursuit that started hours earlier in Massachusetts, authorities said.

Massachusetts troopers initially started searching for a white Toyota Tacoma in the area of I-195 in Wesport around 11:45 a.m. after a “possibly armed” man evaded cruisers that were chasing after him, according to state police.

Shortly before 1 p.m., state police announced that the suspect was being pursued on Route 78 west in Rhode Island.

The driver came to a stop on Frontage Road in Connecticut a short time later and officers set up a perimeter around the truck, according to state police.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area.

It’s not clear what prompted the initial pursuit.

Suspect involved in Westport police chase with State Police is now in a standoff with police in Stonington Connecticut..SWAT teams have him surrounded #7News pic.twitter.com/mbVNedtt1F — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 13, 2022

UPDATE 3 Suspect vehicle is stopped in Connecticut on Rt 78 at Frontage Rd. Perimeter has been established. Suspect believed armed. Public and news helicopters should keep their distance from the scene. https://t.co/6eyaahkvkR — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 13, 2022

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)