STONINGTON, CT. (WHDH) Law enforcement officials surrounded a pickup truck on a highway in Connecticut on Wednesday afternoon following a pursuit that started hours earlier in Massachusetts, authorities said.
Massachusetts troopers initially started searching for a white Toyota Tacoma in the area of I-195 in Wesport around 11:45 a.m. after a “possibly armed” man evaded cruisers that were chasing after him, according to state police.
Shortly before 1 p.m., state police announced that the suspect was being pursued on Route 78 west in Rhode Island.
The driver came to a stop on Frontage Road in Connecticut a short time later and officers set up a perimeter around the truck, according to state police.
Officials are urging the public to avoid the area.
It’s not clear what prompted the initial pursuit.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
